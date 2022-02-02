Guterres asks for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia

Speaking to journalists in New York, António Guterres said that it would allow for effective humanitarian access and relief to all affected populations throughout Ethiopia.

“And these actions will help pave the way to a much-needed inclusive national dialogue involving all Ethiopians”, he added, noting that “the people of Ethiopia continue to suffer greatly from ongoing conflict and bloodshed.”

As the UN chief prepares to leave for the Winter Olympics, he reiterated his appeal to all parties to follow the finest tradition of the Olympic spirit to save lives, overcome differences and find the path to real peace.

“For millennia, the tradition of the Olympic Truce has called on all parties, everywhere, to stop hostilities throughout the course of the Games”, he noted.

Families on the brink

At the same time, arelentless drought in Ethiopia will leave more than 6.8 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance by mid-March, informedthe United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Three consecutive failed rainy seasons have brought on severe drought in thelowland regions of Afar, Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ (SNNPR), as well as in Somali.

As a result, water wells have dried up, killing livestock and crops, and pushing hundreds of thousands of children and their families to the brink.

For the UNICEF country Representative, Gianfranco Rotigliano, the impact is devastating.

“Children and their families are struggling to survive due to loss of livelihoods and livestock”, he said, while also noting “major displacement” out of the affected areas.