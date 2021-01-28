The Blaze BYOB initiative was created to motivate and empower young Kenyans

This year, the BYOB summit by Blaze will take place virtually live on their Facebook and Youtube handles. This year’s summit will revolve around the theme of ‘reinvention’ in a bid to inspire the audience to have a disruptive mindset that will enable them to pivot into new areas and see opportunity in challenge.

Featuring in this year’s live summit is one-third of the group Mbogi Genje, Guzman, the young comedian Crazy Kennar, real name Kennedy Odhiambo, and Wixx Mangutha, born Winnie Wanjiru.

During this year’s summit, the young are encouraged to interact and engage through Blaze’s social media handles as well as their website.

Other celebrities who have attended a Blaze digital summit are MAMA nominated musician Nadia Mukami, celeb stylist Brian Babu, Makeup artist and creator Joanna Kinuthia and social entrepreneur Kennedy Odede.

The Blaze summit goes live today at 8 pm.

