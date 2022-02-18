H_art the Band, Nviiri, Size 8 and Ethic top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Nail Tech” by Jack Harlow.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, H_art the Band has finally released the music video to their popular song “Milele” and Nviiri makes the list with his newly released single “Sorry”. On the trending charts, Size 8 and Dj Mo have been holding fort at Number 2 since their collaboration “Songa” landed on YouTube.

Regionally, this week we feature Ghanian musician Kidi who has teamed up with American rapper Tyga for their new song “Touch It” which continues to prove that African music is taking the world by storm. Additionally, Grammy winner Burna Boy this week teams up with fellow Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

Internationally, the world and hip-hop fans are still watching the Super Bowl half-time show that featured Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.



Size 8, DJ Mo – Songa

Marioo feat Jovial – Mi Amor

Rema – Calm Down

Ethic Entertainment – Bizz ni Bizz

Femi One – Skia

Rayvanny feat Nadia Mukami – Fall in Love

Moji Shortbaba feat Eunice Njeri – Utukuke

Savara – Killem Everyday

Chris Kaiga – Kengele

Bensoul ft Bien – Aibu

Nviiri the Storyteller – Sorry

H_art the Band – Milele

Gemma Griffiths – Don’t Worry

Kagwe Mungai feat Nviiri the storyteller – Safi Safi

Kidi feat Tyga – Touch it

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar – Super Bowl