H_art the Band, Nviiri, Size 8 and Ethic top this week’s new music list

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.
This week, H_art the Band has finally released the music video to their popular song “Milele” and Nviiri makes the list with his newly released single “Sorry”. On the trending charts, Size 8 and Dj Mo have been holding fort at Number 2 since their collaboration “Songa” landed on YouTube.
Regionally, this week we feature Ghanian musician Kidi who has teamed up with American rapper Tyga for their new song “Touch It” which continues to prove that African music is taking the world by storm. Additionally, Grammy winner Burna Boy this week teams up with fellow Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.
Internationally, the world and hip-hop fans are still watching the Super Bowl half-time show that featured Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.
Have a great weekend!
Size 8, DJ Mo – Songa
Marioo feat Jovial – Mi Amor
Rema – Calm Down
Ethic Entertainment – Bizz ni Bizz
Femi One – Skia
Rayvanny feat Nadia Mukami – Fall in Love
Moji Shortbaba feat Eunice Njeri – Utukuke
Savara – Killem Everyday
Chris Kaiga – Kengele
Bensoul ft Bien – Aibu
Nviiri the Storyteller – Sorry
H_art the Band – Milele
Gemma Griffiths – Don’t Worry
Kagwe Mungai feat Nviiri the storyteller – Safi Safi
Kidi feat Tyga – Touch it
Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar – Super Bowl