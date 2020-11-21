Haaland lifts 2020 Golden Boy European award

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland has won the 2020 Golden Boy award for the best under-21 player playing in a European country’s top division.

The 20-year-old Norway international finished ahead of Barcelona and Spain’s Ansu Fati and Bayern Munich’s Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies.

Haaland has scored 27 goals in 29 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix won the award in 2019.

Also in contention for the top prize were Haaland’s club team-mate and England forward Jadon Sancho and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Previous English winners of the award are Wayne Rooney in 2004 and Raheem Sterling in 2014.

