Hadithi, Hadithi, Hadithi njoo

There’s one more Kenyan-made podcast coming your way and its name is Hadithi/Hadithi. Going by the trailer, the podcast is a nostalgic, insightful and fun podcast and we can’t wait to be tuned in.

Hadithi/Hadithi takes you on a trip down memory lane to your primary and secondary school days through captivating compositins and inshas read to you by your favourite personalities. It is an interview style podcast that centres on these very real compositions and inshas once written.

Get ready for lots of laughter and nostalgia especially if you went through the Kenyan 8-4-4 system of education. If you did not go through 8-4-4, you will be down in stitches. The podcast is hosted by radio presenter Mariam Bishar, and produced by Joash Omondi and Yasmin Hassan.

The first episode drops today featuring Ciku Shire and George Kagwe. Ciku talks about her experience when she was a little too creative for her English teacher on a composition.

The podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, SoundCloud and Buzzsprout.

