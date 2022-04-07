Haji denies nepotism claims in ODPP recruitment processes

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has denied claims of favouritism when hiring staff.

Speaking Thursday, Haji said that he was aware of the allegations in which he is accused of hiring people from the same religion.

He insisted that the constitution has affirmative action clauses which require that we have equal representation of all tribes in the country.

Speaking at a local radio station, the DPP said that the list presented as proof was of 45 people from the Islam religion who were only shortlisted for interviews, whereas the actual list has a total of 148 names out of which, 103 are Christians.

In a statement the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)through Chief-of-staff Lilian Obuo also clarified on the same issue saying religion does not consider as a requirement in the recruitment and selection process.

“The recruitment process conducted by the ODPP is in accordance with Chapter 6, Article 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya, ODPP Act and the Human Resource Manual,” said part of the statement.

“Contrary to the recent misleading statements, the Human Resource Advisory Committee adhered to the set-out criteria in short listing qualified candidates. The members took into consideration our national values and only shortlisted candidates who met the requirements set out in the advertisement,” added the statement.

” It is noteworthy that the positions of Senior Principal Finance Officer, Principal Administrative Officer, Principal Accountant and Senior Supply Chain Management Officer attracted a large number of applicants who met the minimum requirements. Therefore, special consideration was given to persons who currently least represented at the ODPP, applicants from marginalized areas and persons with Disabilities,” said Lilian.

An activist moved to court to challenge the list of people shortlisted for job interviews in the ODPP.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Memba Ocharo accused the DPP of nepotism and urged the court to stop Haji from proceeding with the interviews.