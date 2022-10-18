Haki Africa laud disbandment of Special Service Unit

Haki Africa in collaboration with families of victims of extra judicial killings have lauded the Government for disbanding the Special Service Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The group now wants an independent commission of inquiry formed to investigate the actions of the disbanded unit to be set up to ensure officers found culpable of unlawful killings are charged in court.

Addressing the press at the Mathare social justice centre, families of the victims stressed on the need of disband any special unit in police stations alleging that the units are dens of extortion and killings.

The group further urged the Government to initiate national dialogue to address the social impacts of the killings.

This comes a few days after the Government disbanded the Special service unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.