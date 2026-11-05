Hakimi, Mané, Semenyo and Diaz headline star-studded Men’s nominees for CAF Awards 2026

2025 African Cup of Nations star players Achraf Hakimi, Sadio Mane, Antoine Semenyo, and Brahim Diaz are among the footballers shortlisted for the 2026CAF Awards, set for the 7th of next month in Lagos, Nigeria.

Former winner Sadio Mane of Al Nasr will lead his Senegalese counterpart Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) and Pape Gueye (Villarreal), while Morocco has Diaz and PSG play maker and defending champion Hakimi and Bayern Munich forward Ismael Saibari, Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire/Manchester United),Yoane Wissa (DR Congo/Newcastle United),Antoine Semenyo (Ghana/Manchester City) and Teboho Mokoena (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns).

The nominations follow a remarkable year for African football, highlighted by the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, the continent’s record-breaking participation at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and fiercely contested CAF Interclub competitions.

Morocco, Senegal and South Africa are strongly represented following impressive performances in major international competitions, while several emerging talents have earned recognition after making significant breakthroughs on the world stage.

Hakimi was crowned the winner of the Men’s Player of the Year award last year.

The CAF Awards 2026 will also recognise the outstanding contributions of goalkeepers, coaches, young players, clubs and national teams that have distinguished themselves during the year.

Ten nominees have been selected in each of the seven Men’s categories: Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year.

CAF MEN’S GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Nominees

· Oussama Benbot (Algeria/USM Alger)

· Josimar José Évora Dias ‘Vozinha’ (Cabo Verde/Colo-Colo)

· Yahia Fofana (Côte d’Ivoire/Rizespor)

· Lionel Mpasi (DR Congo/Le Havre)

· El-Mahdi Soliman (Egypt/Zamalek)

· Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt/Al Ahly)

· Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Morocco/AS FAR)

· Yassine Bonou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

· Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Al Ahli)

· Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF MEN’S INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

· Abdennour Belhocini (Algeria/CR Belouizdad)

· Ahmed Khaldi (Algeria/USM Alger)

· Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ (Egypt/Al Ahly)

· Mohamed Shehata (Egypt/Zamalek)

· Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (Morocco/AS FAR)

· Mounir Chouiar (Morocco/RS Berkane)

· Sofiane El Moudane (Morocco/Olympic Safi)

· Khuliso Mudau (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Teboho Mokoena (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Abdel Raouf (Sudan/Al Hilal)

CAF MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

· Lamine N’Diaye (USM Alger)

· Pedro Leitão Brito ‘Bubista’ (Cabo Verde)

· Sébastien Desabre (DR Congo)

· Hossam Hassan (Egypt)

· Moatamed Gamal (Zamalek)

· Alexandre Santos (AS FAR)

· Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco)

· Walid Regragui (Morocco)

· Pape Thiaw (Senegal)

· Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF MEN’S YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nominees

· Ibrahim Maza (Algeria/Bayer Leverkusen)

· Christian Kofane (Cameroon/Bayer Leverkusen)

· Christ Inao (Côte d’Ivoire/Fiorentina)

· Yan Diomande (Côte d’Ivoire/Real Madrid)

· Hamza Abdelkarim (Egypt/Barcelona)

· Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana/Coventry City)

· Ismael Kamissoko (Mali/Etoiles Mandé)

· Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco/Ajax)

· Ayoub Bouaddi (Morocco/Manchester City)

· Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal/Aston Villa)

CAF MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

· Algeria

· Cabo Verde

· Côte d’Ivoire

· DR Congo

· Egypt

· Ghana

· Morocco

· Senegal

· South Africa

· Tunisia

CAF MEN’S CLUB OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

· CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

· USM Alger (Algeria)

· AS Maniema (DR Congo)

· Zamalek (Egypt)

· AS FAR (Morocco)

· Olympic Safi (Morocco)

· RS Berkane (Morocco)

· Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

· Al Hilal (Sudan)

· Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

The CAF Awards 2026 will recognise excellence across Africa’s club and international competitions, celebrating the achievements of players, coaches and teams who have contributed to another memorable year for African football.