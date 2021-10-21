Halle Berry, Jenniffer Hudson, Gal Gadot honoured as 2021 Women in Hollywood

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Lauren Lidloff were also honoured.

Elle Magazine has unveiled their 2021 Women in Hollywood, an honour that celebrates actresses who have used their influence to fight causes that affect marginalised and vulnerable individuals and who create art to inspire change or motivate.

This year’s honorees include:-

Jenniffer Hudson – For channelling trauma into an art form while playing Aretha Franklin in the recently released biopic on the queen of soul called Respect.

Jodie Comer – For speaking truth to power by playing Marguerite in The Last Duel, the true story of a legal and physical battle between a French knight and his squire, who is accused of raping the knight’s wife.

Rita Moreno – For her continuous activism throughout her life. Moreno was also the first Latina actress to win an Oscar.

Halle Berry – For her first directorial debut in the movie Bruised which will be available on Netflix on November 24th. Berry remains the only black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar.

Lauren Ridloff – For breaking a barrier and becoming the first deaf woman to star in a Marvel movie. She will appear in the Eternals movie set to premiere on November 5th.

Angelina Jolie – For being an advocate of the refugee crisis. Jolie recently joined social media to shine a light on their plight.

Salma Hayek – For being an advocate for domestic violence survivors.

Gemma Chan – For speaking out against Asian American Pacific Islander violence.

Gal Gadot – For speaking out against the on-set mistreatment of her colleagues.

Elle honours women in Hollywood every year.