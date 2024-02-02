Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in a shock move that is expected to see him replace Spanish driver Carlos Sainz in the 2025 Formula season.

The seven-time Formula One World champion who signed a two-year contract with Ferrari, has been with Mercedes since 2013, having won his first title with McLaren in 2008.

Despite reports constantly linking him to a move to Maranello, Hamilton always remained close to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur after winning Formula Three and GP2 championships with the Frenchman’s ART team as a junior in 2005 and 2006.

It is reported that the two always shared a moment at every race weekend, fueling the rumors that Britain International was poised to join his former boss.

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes is expected to expire at the end of this campaign, having signed a two-year deal in late August and with no expectation of a renewal, a move to Ferrari would sound highly probable.

Ferrari and Mercedes declined to comment on the speculation but it is understood that Mercedes principal Toto Wolff would brief the team before a formal announcement.

Despite the 39-year-old not winning a race since December 2021, he remains one of the most successful Formula One drivers of all time, with a record of 103 wins and 104 pole positions in a career that started in 2007.

With Mercedes struggling to match Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, it will be interesting to see Hamilton’s impact with Ferrari.