Hamisi Hassan led John Ngugi, Dickson Kingi and Joseph Muhingo to card a combined score of 138 points to be crowned the overall winner of the second leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series at the Thika Greens Golf Resort.

Coming in second was the team comprising Collins Okun, William Musili, B Tororei and Jasan Ngatia who managed a combined score of 131 points, one more ahead of the team of Brian Masika, Bernard K Macharia, Samson Mureithi and Dominic Chege who combined for a score of 130 points to claim the second runners-up position.

Meanwhile, handicap 20 Samson Mureithi carded 41 points to emerge the winner in the Men’s Category A, beating handicap 14 Munge Karoki who also posted 41 points to claim second position in the category. Claiming top position in the Men’s Category B was Dickson Kingi playing off handicap 33 who posted 47 points.

In the Ladies Category A, Betty Mutua, playing off handicap 22 posted 33 points to claim the top honours ahead of Esther Mworia playing off handicap 29 who scored 33 points to emerge second. In Category B, Margret Warugongo (handicap 38) scored 45 points to emerge the winner.

In the Nines, handicap 2 Christopher Andrea and Patrick Theche (handicap 11) were the star players with 22 points each in the first and second nines respectively.

In the Longest Drive challenge, Malcolm Wilson and Margret Warugongo emerged respective winners in the Men’s and Ladies’ categories.

The Thika Greens Golf Resort event attracted 165 players, who played in the tournament’s stableford, four-ball format.

The top three winning teams now becomes the latest to join the list of teams to play in the next round of the Series – Eagles Round, as they aim to make the cut to play in the Grand Finale where a fully paid-up trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

The series now moves to the third leg which will be held at the Windsor Resort and Golf Club.