Kilifi County Referral Hospital has conducted a successful spinal surgery on a 25-year-old who had been bedridden for a year and a half. Hamisi Mwarahani, a resident of Golini village, Kwale County, is one of the many residents that have been forced to seek specialized spinal treatment outside Kwale due to lack of an Orthopedic Spine specialist surgeon.

