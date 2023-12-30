Hammer thrower Linda Oseso calls time on her athletics career



National hammer throw record holder Linda Oseso has announced her retirement from the sport.

Oseso first competed for the country at the Africa senior championships in 2010 in Nairobi where she finished fifth.

She went on to take part in eight Africa championships, and winning the national championships four times.

She then competed for Kenya until 2014, when she took a break after taking part in two Commonwealth Games competitions in Delhi India in 2010 and Glasgow, Scotland in 2014.

After her return, she has taken part in the Africa championship that was held in Mauritius in June 2022.

Oseso is the current Kenyan record holder in the Women’s hammer throw a feat she achieved in May 2010.

Linda was born in Kenya in 1990 and moved to the United States at the age of 11. She grew up in the Bay Area, California before moving to her current base in Seattle City, Washington DC State.

Oseso anounced her retirement on Saturday and looked back at her career.

“We have been dancing since I was 17, and our partnership has brought me such great joy. We have frolicked and whirled across 9 countries on 4 continents” she wrote.

She intimated that her exit from the sport was as a result of her ‘body requiring to rest’.

“Although time has come for me to say goodbye as my body requires some rest, I want to thank you for the people you have helped me meet along the way and the places you have taken me.

I have grieved this farewell for several months. Now I am finally ready to let go and discover other ways we can still be in each others lives, such as inspiring the next generation to pick you up and see what you may have in store for them.”

The 32 year old holds a national record of 59.72m set in June 2012.