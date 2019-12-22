Hamptons Hospital leads NHIF enrollment exercise in Kakamega

Over 300 families have been enrolled into NHIF in Ebulanda sub location Kakamega County through a partnership between Hamptons Hospital and other stakeholders.

The low income families received the holiday gift from the group led by Elisa De Panicis an Italian Superstar who was once linked to Portuguese football Star Christiano Ronaldo.

The group intends to sponsor up to 5,000 low income families by end of 2020.

The occasion was attended by hundreds of community residents at Ebubari Apostolic Church and Bulanda Primary School in Marama Central Ward of Kakamega County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The low income households’ NHIF premiums were fully paid for by the sponsors and the families will not be required to make monthly premiums.

The residents can now use their new NHIF cards to access free treatment at Hamptons Hospital in Kakamega County and will not be charged any extra cash by the hospital in a bid to guarantee free universal healthcare access.

The free NHIF sponsorship enrollment exercise will shift to Lunza Sub Location of Marama West Ward in Butere Sub County of Kakamega County on December 27th, 2019.

Hundreds of low income households will be enrolled at Hamptons Hospital grounds during a feast to celebrate the festive season with the annual Christmas party.

The 5,000 capacity bed Hamptons hospital is expected to be complete by the end of 2020, treating 12,000 patients per day and providing employment for more than 9,000 workers.