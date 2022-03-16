Handball: Level C coaching course begins in Nairobi

A total of 28 coaches are taking part in an eight day training for the International Handball Federation,IHF Level C coaching certification.

The course which is being held at Strathmore University, Nairobi is supported by the International handball body who sent Dr.Zoltan Marczinka, a lecturer, to conduct the course.

The programme ,The Handball Federation of Kenya project seeks to empower the attendees with requisite skills as well as helping to develop a comparatively uniform coaching system for handball in the country.

“This marks the start of new levels of handball coaching in the country. This training is very important for the development of the game in the country. We are aiming to harmonize the coaching system and structures in the country to play the same handball. It’s quite a milestone since it’s the first time we are having such training in the region.” Said course director, Charles Omondi.

Dr.Zoltan Marczinka spoke on the impact of the training that ends Saturday.

“It’s my second time here and I’m more than happy and privileged. Generally, I’m here to conduct a coaching course level C and the turn up is impressive. The participants have shown the urge and determination to know more and that’s a good sign. The sport is growing and it’s only fair that it gets the much-needed knowledge that will trickle down to the grassroots’’, Dr.Zoltan Marczinka said.

Nancy Owaga Kenya Defence Forces player remarked the course was long awaited.

“The league has just ended, I assure you, had I known all I was learning a few weeks ago, my team would have performed so much better. The National league is just weeks away and I’m sure all the coaches here can’t wait to bring their A-game on, so we’re entirely grateful to the IOC, NOC-K, IHF and the Handball Federation’’Said Nancy Owaga.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K, who support the programme root for the importance of developing Sporting systems.

“Development of Systems and capacity building for federations is part of the NOC-K Legacy plan to help improve the standards of sports in the country and this will help put Kenya on the map during international competitions” said Francis Mutuku NOC-K secretary general.

Upon completion of the program, the participating coaches will earn level C coaching license from the International Handball Federation.

Coaches from Rwanda,Ethiopia and Uganda also enrolled for the coaching course.