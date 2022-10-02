Handball: Young City break the duck as league continues to take shape

ByBernard Okumu
Tags

 

 

Young City registered their first win of the season after beating University Of Eldoret’s ‘Pippers’ 34-27 in a men’s handball league match played at Nyayo National Stadium.

Young City put themselves in the driving seat taking a 14-11 halftime lead. The team composed of deaf players would add 13 more points in the second half to clinch the morale-boosting win.

Dickson Munyange emerged as the top marksman for the victors with eight goals as Saul Mwathini added five.

Pippers who have now lost all their four games this season had Nehemiah Kosgei as their top scorer with 8 goals.

The win lifts Young City from the bottom of the 19-team league standings upto 16th with 2 points while UOE Pipppers, Spartans, T.U.K and Boomerang remain winless this campaign.

NCPB stays top of the standings with 22 points from 11 games having dropped no point while Ulinzi moved to joint top after pipping UOE ‘Pippers’ 40-21 on Sunday.

Black Mamba and Strathmore lie 3rd and fourth with 18 and 16 points respectively.

  

Latest posts

Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham to go four clear

Bernard Okumu

Kenyan Premier League kick off dates moved again

Bernard Okumu

World Cup 2022: KBC TV to air 28 matches

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: