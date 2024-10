Harambee Starlets arrive in  Turkey ahead of Pink Ladies Tournament

The national women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets is eyeing an impressive performance after arriving in Turkey ahead of the Pink Ladies Soccer Tournament scheduled October 22nd-31st in Antalya.

The Beldine Odemba charges will begin their quest against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 before playing Russia on Saturday, October 26, 2024 and wind up their campaign against Philippines on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu, Judith Osimbo

Defenders

Fanis Kwamboka, Mollyne Akinyi, Vivian Nasaka, Ruth Ingosi, Lavender Akinyi, Wincate Kaari, Norah Ann

Midfielders

Providence Khasiala, Lydia Akoth, Lorna Nyarinda, Fasila Adhiambo, Robby Maxmilla

Forwards

Elizabeth Mutukiza, Anna Arusi, Elizabeth Mideva, Rebecca Okwaro, Lucy Kwekwe, Purity Alukwe, Achieng Beverline

Tournament Fixtures

October 23, 2024: Chinese Taipei vs. Kenya (Emirhan Stadium, 4pm)

October 26, 2024: Russia vs. Kenya (Emirhan Stadium, 7pm)

October 30, 2024: Philippines vs. Kenya (Emirhan Stadium, 4pm)