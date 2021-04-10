Harambee Starlets get Covid-19 vaccination ahead of International friendly

Kenya National Women team, Harambee Starlets, was administered the Covid -19 vaccine ahead of their friendly against Zambia.

The vaccination process that was facilitated by FKF in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Health is part of efforts towards the safe resumption of football in the country.

This is in a bid to help curb the Covid 19 virus among the team before they check into camp on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Harambee Starlets head coach, David Ouma, has lauded the efforts by the Football Kenya Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Health to vaccinate the players before they head out to play against Zambia.

“I would like to thank the Federation and the Ministry of Health for giving the players and the technical bench the vaccine. This will go a long way in ensuring the safe return of the national team to active competition ahead of the busy calendar in our bid towards AWCON qualification, which will play a major role in our quest towards our first World cup qualification,” said Coach David Ouma.

The Zambia friendly match will be part of the preparation to qualify for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco that will be able to earn them one of the four direct entry slots to the 2023 World Cup that will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

