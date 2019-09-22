Harambee Starlets head coach names provisional squad

National Women soccer team Harambee Starlet’s head coach David Ouma has named a provisional squad to prepare to take on Ghana in the 2020 Olympic qualifying match.

Majority of the players named are from the team that played against Malawi in the last round.

Ouma has also handed call ups to players who are taking part in the Football Kenya Federation Division One League.

Some of the new faces in the team include Monica Odato and Phiona Awino while Limuru Starlets’ Hannah Mbithe, and Kwale Girls forward Elizabeth Katungwa makes a comeback to the team.

The first leg of the match is scheduled to be held on 4th of next month at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani with the second leg match set to be played four days later in Accra, Ghana.

The 2020 Olympics games will be held in Tokyo, Japan.