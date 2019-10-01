Harambee Starlets in Ghana ahead of qualifier match on Friday

National women soccer team Harambee Starlets is in Ghana ahead of the first leg Olympics qualifier match slated for this Friday.

The team left the country today morning and will be back home on Saturday ready for the return leg four days later.

Eight midfielders including Corazone Aquino of Gaspo team and Jentrix Shikangwa of Wiyeta Girls School were part of the travelling squad that is in Ghana for the Africa Olympics qualifier tie.

Coach David Ouma has three strikers in the squad including Thika Queens’ Mwanalima Adams and Kisumu All Starlets duo of Mercy Airo and Bertha Omita.

Captain Dorcas Shikobe headlines the defence alongside Vivian Nasaka and Wincate Kaari.

The winner of the tie-on aggregate will proceed to the event’s fourth qualifying round and will either face Zambia or Botswana.

The fourth-round winner will proceed to the fifth and final qualifying round, where the overall winner will book a slot to represent Africa in 2020, Tokyo Olympics.

Elsewhere, Deputy President Dr. William Ruto launched the Second Edition of the County Assemblies Sports Association Games (CASA) at The Eldoret National Polytechnic Grounds in Uasin Gishu County.

The games which are held annually will see all Members of County Assembly and staff from the 47 counties participating.

Deputy President Ruto has paid tribute to County Assemblies for their crucial role in making devolution thrive.

He spoke when he launched the Second Edition of the County Assemblies Sports Association Games at The Eldoret National Polytechnic Grounds in Uasin Gishu County.

He further reiterated that the County Assembly sports play a big role in bringing people together, promoting culture and eliminating borders.

The games will see teams compete in 23 disciplines including football, volleyball, netball, athletics, basketball, beauty contests, cultural dances, among others.

The games will be held for a period of eight days.

Uasin Gishu are the defending champions.