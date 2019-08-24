Harambee Starlets leave for Malawi

National lady’s soccer team Harambee Starlets is expected to leave the country Sunday for Lilongwe where they will face hosts Malawi in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier match next week.

The team which has been camping for two weeks beat Ethiopia last weekend 3-2 in a friendly match at the Machakos county stadium and head coach David Ouma says they are working on improving their defensive skills.

The first leg against Malawi is set to be played on Wednesday next week with the second leg slated for 1st of next month at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Elsewhere, the winner of the two-legged encounter will face either Ghana or Gabon in the third round.

The county government of Nakuru has announced plans to build a new stadium in place of a deplorable Afraha Stadium.

Afraha is home ground of KPL team Ulinzi Stars, and many National Super League clubs from the region but it is now in deplorable state.

Afraha Stadium is probably one of the best known football pitches outside Nairobi and has helped nurture Kenyan football stars besides being a popular venue for political functions.

Nakuru County government plans to construct it to international standards.

Construction work, funded by Kenya Urban Support Programme, will be done in three phases at an estimated cost of Sh4 billion over the next five years with the first phase costing Sh500 million.