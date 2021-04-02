Harambee Starlets make notable strides aimed at World Cup

Harambee Starlets have made significant strides in their quest to qualify for the upcoming Women World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

They set off the journey in 2016, when they made their maiden appearance at the Africa Women Cup of Nations held in Cameroon, bowing out at the first round at the hands in a pool that included powerhouses such as; Nigeria, Mali, and Ghana.

The team then made a guest appearance at the COSAFA Women Championship held in Zimbabwe in September 2017, finishing fourth behind South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia

Starlets went on to make their second appearance in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations held in Ghana.

Harambee Starlets made it to the semi-final stage of the Tokyo Olympics qualifier after suffering a 1-0, loss at the hands of Zambia who went ahead to win the return leg.

The 2019 CECAFA Women Championship saw Harambee Starlets leveraging the experience garnered, to take the crown, after defeating reigning champions and hosts Tanzania 2-0.

A year later, Harambee Starlets were invited to take part in the Turkish Women’s Cup where they finished an impressive third behind Chile and Ghana.

Currently, the team aims at not only making its third appearance in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations that will also act as a qualifier for the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup, but to firmly establish themselves among the teams to beat.

It has been a massive journey of growth that has seen quite a number of Starlets plying their trade in foreign leagues. The likes of Essie Akida, Annedy Kundu, Ruth Ingosi and Mwanahalima Adam have managed to raise the bar higher and hopefully set the path for aspiring players.

The local league has also been on an upward trajectory with improved levels of display and competition in both zones.

