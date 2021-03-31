Harambee Starlets move 9 places up in new FIFA rankings

The Kenya National Women team, Harambee Starlets stands at position 124 with a total of 986 points in the latest FIFA Women ranking.

This is a notable improvement from the 2019 ranking where they stood at position 133.

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has expressed his aim to nick the top of Africa status with his team.

“I am glad to achieve our milestone of standing at the top in East Africa, right now, we are aiming to achieve our next milestone which is to be the team to beat in Africa, ” said Coach Ouma.

The Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers which will take center stage in June will see Harambee Starlets eyeing to go to Morocco for the tournament in 2022 and hopefully nick a direct ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Coach David Ouma shared Harambee Starlets’ target of qualifying for their first ever FIFA Women World Cup.

“Our aim is to first qualify for the 2022 AWCON in Morocco and hopefully take advantage of the direct entry slots to the 2023 World Cup that will be held in Australia and New Zealand,” opined Coach Ouma.

Six slots have been awarded to Africa to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup. The semi-finalists in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations will earn direct entries to the global tournament, the remaining two slots will be allocated to the winners of the teams who will take part in the playoffs.

