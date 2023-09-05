Harambee Starlets provisional  squad named ahead of AFCON Qualifier against Cameroon

The Harambee Starlets provisional squad has been named ahead of the forthcoming 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Cameroon.

Kenya is set to face Cameroon in the first leg of the qualifier away in Yaounde on September 22nd before hosting the reverse fixture four days later.

The winner of the two legged qualifier will meet either Gabon or Botswana with the winner clinching a ticket to the 12 team finals scheduled for next year in Morocco. South Africa are the defending champions

Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has named a blend of experience and youthful players from Kenyan premier league and those based abroad in the team

Soccer Assassins’ forward Valerie Leah Nekesa and Kenya Police Bullets defender Quinter Owiti are in line to earn their debut after being called to the national side for the first time.

The team also includes: Bunyore Starlets’ forward, Airin Madalina, Lavender Atieno, and Simba Queens goalkeeper Caroline Rufa.

Making a comeback to Harambee Starlets is SK Slavia Praha midfielder Marjolene Nekesa , Ulinzi Starlets Mercy Airo and FC PAOK forward Esse Akida.

The team is expected to report to camp on Sunday.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Valentine Khwaka (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Annedy Kundu (Ness Atromitou FC), Caroline Rufa (Simba Queens)

Defenders

Christine Awuor (Zetech Sparks), Lavender Atieno Okeyo (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Sirines of Grevena), Enez Mango (Farul Constanta), Wincate Kaari (Yanga Princess), Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigucuspor), Quinter Owiti (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Janet Moraa (Vihiga Queens).

Midfielders

Cynthia Shilwatso (FC Kryvbas Women), Sheryl Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Vivian Corazone (Simba Queens), Marjolene Nekesa(SK Slavia Praha), Mercyline Anyango (JFK Panthers).

Forwards

Jentrix Shikangwa (Beijing Jingtan FC), Topista Situma (Fountain Gates Princess), Elizabeth Wambui (Simba Queens), Mwanalima Adam (Hakkarigucuspor), Airin Madalina (Bunyore Starlets), Esse Akida (FC PAOK), Tereza Engesha (Hyundai Steel R.A), Purity Alukwe (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Violet Nanjala (AMLFF LAAYOUNE), Valerie Leah Nekesa (Soccer Assassins), Mercy Airo (Ulinzi Starlets)