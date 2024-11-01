Harambee Starlets return from Turkey with a bag of mixed results

The National Women’s soccer team Harambee starlets arrived back in the country on Friday from Antalya,Turkey where they took part in a four nation nine day Pink Ladies soccer tournament.

Harambee starlets finished the tournament with a win and two losses.

They kicked off their campaign against Chinese Taipei where they lost by a solitary goal before Russia beat them 4-0. They wound up their campaign with a 4-1 win against Philipines.

Defender Ruth Ingosi and forward Elizabeth Wambui said the tournament was of great use to the team after months out.

‘’The tournament offered us good exposure especially to us the Starlets who had been out of action for sometime and we now know where we are as a team’’ Ruth remarked before adding ‘’If we play more of this tournaments players will get chances to further their trade out there’’.

‘’We learnt a lot for instance speed ,opening.the levels of our opponents was different it really helped us improve and the more we get these opportunities to play the more we get closer to our goal of even making it to the world cup’’,Elizabeth Wambui said,