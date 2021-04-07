Harambee Starlets set to face Copper Bullets in international friendly

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are set to play an international friendly against Zambia, at the end of the month in Lusaka, Zambia.

This is part of Copper Queens preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as alluded by a statement from the Football Association of Zambia(FAZ); “Football Association of Zambia(FAZ), has secured two international friendly matches for the Copper Queens as part of the preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

This is a welcome boost to the Starlets, who according to the latest world rankings, moved up nine places and aids their objective of making it to the upcoming Women World Cup to be held jointly by Australia and New Zealand.

Zambia are set to play South Africa on April 10, 2021 in Johannesburg, before hosting the Starlets this month end.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Copper Bullets qualified for the Olympic games for the first time in their history and are keen on making a good impression.

“We are working hard to ensure that we prepare the senior women national team for the Olympics and other tournaments. FAZ will continue building the success that women’s football has recorded so far.” The federation stated.

Tell Us What You Think