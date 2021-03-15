Harambee Starlet’s Jane Njeri and Mirriam Lutomia scaling new heights

Most of the girls here are talented evidenced by Falling waters emerging winners of the Central region in season 3 and 4 of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom and going on to finish as runners up during the national play offs in 2019.

Falling waters academy is transforming the lives of vulnerable but talented girls by rescuing them from the yokes of retrogressive cultural practices.

The rescued girls drawn from Samburu girls foundation are enrolled at Falling Waters Academy in Nyahururu where they are offered scholarships, presenting them with the opportunity to actualize their footballing dreams.

Most of the girls at this facility are highly talented as evidenced during the Central region season 3 and 4 of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom where Falling waters emerged winners going on to be crowned runners up during the national play offs in 2019.

This is where it all began for 18 year-old Harambee Starlets striker Jane Njeri and midfielder Mirriam Lutomia aged 17 years old.

Njeri got a Starlets call up by coach David Ouma after emerging the top scorer during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom national tournament . She made her intentional debut when starlets was invited to Turkey for an international tournament a year ago.

Njeri is currently undertaking a fashion and design course after completing her secondary education but still has big dreams of making it as a professional footballer.

From the proceeds of her footballing exploits, Njeri has managed to start a business for her Mother.

Mirriam Lutomia is a midfielder who hails from a family of footballers ,and out of

footballing she has been able to educate herself and travel to Spain .

She started playing football following pressure from other family members who are all footballers.

Out of football, Lutomia has changed her family fortunes among them purchasing a piece of land for her parents in Kitale and she hopes that one day, she will become a journalist.

But how has it been for the rescued girls playing football at Falling waters in Nyahururu.

The girls, having been through a host of challenges including lack of support from their parents once they start playing football.

Mrs Elsie Wachira is the team manager for Falling Waters FC and is content of her role having impacted the lives of over 30 girls through football training at her facility.

The exploits by the girls acting as motivation to many upcoming female footballers in the country.

From the Falling Waters Fc, the girls have formed a team dubbed Barcelona Fc which is currently preparing to participate in the inaugural FKF regional league scheduled to kick off

later this month with the belief that it will be their second time lucky in the attempt to capture the Chapa Dimba national title.

