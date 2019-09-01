Harambee Starlets through to 2020 Olympic qualifiers

Written By: Mercy Kulumba
22

Harambee Starlets
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Harambee Starlets  have qualified for the next round of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers after beating Malawi She-Flames 3-0 in the second leg match played Sunday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Starlets qualified on a 5-3 aggregate win having lost the first leg 2-3 in Malawi.

Also Read  Duncan first off the ramp during KCB Nanyuki Rally

A Mwanahalima Adam brace and Cynthia Shilwatso’s goals secured passage to the next round of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers for Harambee Starlets.

After going down 3-2 in the first leg match played in Malawi, Starlets needed to win the return leg match to book a potential date with Ghana or Gabon in their next qualifier match.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

And they started the tie, played behind closed doors at Kenyatta stadium, well when Cynthia netted the opening goal 18 minutes before halftime.

Also Read  KPL 2019/20 season kicks off with nine matches scheduled

Mwanahalima Adam then scored a brace in the 77th and 88th minute to seal the deserved 3-0 victory.

Also Read  Tundo wins KCB Nanyuki rally

The win is a boost to the Kenyan ladies who are looking to secure a place at next year’s Olympic Games to be held from the 24th July to 9th August in Tokyo Japan.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR