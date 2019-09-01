Harambee Starlets have qualified for the next round of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers after beating Malawi She-Flames 3-0 in the second leg match played Sunday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Starlets qualified on a 5-3 aggregate win having lost the first leg 2-3 in Malawi.

A Mwanahalima Adam brace and Cynthia Shilwatso’s goals secured passage to the next round of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers for Harambee Starlets.

After going down 3-2 in the first leg match played in Malawi, Starlets needed to win the return leg match to book a potential date with Ghana or Gabon in their next qualifier match.

And they started the tie, played behind closed doors at Kenyatta stadium, well when Cynthia netted the opening goal 18 minutes before halftime.

Mwanahalima Adam then scored a brace in the 77th and 88th minute to seal the deserved 3-0 victory.

The win is a boost to the Kenyan ladies who are looking to secure a place at next year’s Olympic Games to be held from the 24th July to 9th August in Tokyo Japan.