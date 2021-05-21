Harambee Starlets to begin AWCON 2022 campaign in October,CAF to delay qualifiers

The national women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets will begin its Africa Women’s Cup of Nations 2022 qualifying campaign in October after Confederation of African Football ,(CAF) announced new dates.

Starlets is pitted against minnows South Sudan and was due to play the first leg in June but will now face off in October .The first leg is scheduled between October 18th-26th while the second round matches are set for February 14th-23rd 2022.

In its Statement CAF said ‘actual conditions of certain stadiums’ and ‘covid 19 restrictions’ had informed the postponement of the qualifiers.

The aggregate winner over two legs will advance to the second and final qualifying round of the finals which will involve a total of 11 teams.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Harambee Starlets will be looking to qualify for AWCON for the second time after their 2016 appearance at the Cameroon finals where they exited the tournament at the group stage.

The 2022 Finals set for Morocco will see three top finishers earning automatic slots to represent Africa at the Women’s world Cup Finals in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Two more slots will be earned through play offs.