Harambee Starlets up 13 places in latest FIFA rankings

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a
9

Harambee Starlets has risen 13 places higher in the newly released FIFA Women rankings, the highest in the East Africa region.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

This is a welcome boost to the national team who has had a lot of its players plying their trade in foreign leagues to better their skills.

Also Read  Zoo Kericho reinstated to the FKF Premier League by SDT

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are top in the continent at position 37, while Cameroon come in second at position 51. This is despite losing Olympic qualifiers to Zambia on the away goal rule.

Also Read  Tusker edge out Gor Mahia to go third on FKF PL log

USA is the best ranked country with Germany, France, Netherlands and Sweden closing the top five positions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The next rankings will be released in March, 2021.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR