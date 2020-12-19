Harambee Starlets up 13 places in latest FIFA rankings

Harambee Starlets has risen 13 places higher in the newly released FIFA Women rankings, the highest in the East Africa region.

This is a welcome boost to the national team who has had a lot of its players plying their trade in foreign leagues to better their skills.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are top in the continent at position 37, while Cameroon come in second at position 51. This is despite losing Olympic qualifiers to Zambia on the away goal rule.

USA is the best ranked country with Germany, France, Netherlands and Sweden closing the top five positions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The next rankings will be released in March, 2021.

Tell Us What You Think