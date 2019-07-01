Harambee Stars optimistic of win against Lions of Senegal

Harambee stars striker Michael Olunga says he is optimistic they can beat Lions of Teranga of Senegal Monday night and book a ticket in the knockout stage of the 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt.

Olunga, who scored two of Kenya’s three goals in the 3-2 victory over Tanzania on Thursday, said they can capitalize on any mistake that Senegal make.

The team coached by Sébastien Migne will face the West African side in their last group match in Cairo Monday night and they need victory to qualify for the Round of 16.

Kenya has never qualified for the knockout stage in the continental event before, and they were eliminated from the group stage in 2004 in Tunisia, following a 3-0 loss to Senegal.

Algeria, who has already qualified after beating Senegal 1-0, will face Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the other Group ‘C’ match Monday night.

Meanwhile, South Africa will face Morocco while Namibia takes on Ivory Coast in the first matches of the day.

