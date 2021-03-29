Harambee Stars aim to down Togo in dead rubber showdown

The national soccer team Harambee Stars faces Togo in their last group ‘G’ Africa Cup of Nations 2022 qualifiers with both teams playing for their nation’s pride having failed to secure their place in the Cameroon finals.

Kenya drew 1-1 with Egypt at home to fall short of the qualification campaign while Togo fought to a barren draw against Comoros to the extinction of their qualification hopes.

Egypt and Comoros sealed their ticket to the finals with a match to spare.

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’Mulee quipped that they will be out for a win ,eyeing to finish the qualification campaign in a respectable position.

‘’Togo is not an easy side, we drew against them in Nairobi, we are coming from a good match and we can’t think about losing we want to finish the matches and the group in a good position’’, Mulee said.

Kenya and Togo clash is scheduled to kick off at 7PM East African time at the Stade de Kégué, in Lome.

A win for Kenya will place it third on the group with 7 points while Togo will be out for their only first maximum points haul after picking just two points from five games.

Egypt and Comoros will battle for top spot in the group when they meet tonight at Cairo International Stadium, Monday.

Both teams have already punched their Afcon ticket, having done so on Thursday with draws against Kenya and Togo respectively.

For the volcanic archipelago off Africa’s east coast, a 0-0 stalemate at home to Togo in Moroni was enough to book their spot at what will be their maiden Afcon tournament.

Final Kenya Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth

Defenders

Eric Ouma, Joash Onyango, Clyde Senaji, Nahashon Alembi, Harun Mwale, Daniel Sakari, Baraka Badi.

Midfielders

Duke Abuya, Cliff Nyakeya, Lawrence Juma, Kevin Simiyu, Duncan Otieno, James Mazembe, David Owino, Kevin Kimani, Abdallah Hassan, Cliffton Miheso.

Forwards

Masud Juma, Michael Olunga ©, Elvis Rupia