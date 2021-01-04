Harambee Stars aim to navigate a crucial year victoriously

The new year has come fully booked for Harambee Stars, as they fight for survival in the race for a place at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers while aiming for a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Stars’ 2021 AFCON Qualifier against Egypt will count as their first task and will be played on either March 24 or March 25, 2021. Their final 2021 AFCON qualifier against Togo has been scheduled for between March 27 and March 30, 2021.

Harambee Stars currently hold the third position in the AFCON 2021 Group G standings with three points from four matches. Egypt and Comoros are both tied at eight points.

Once the AFCON Qualifiers culminate in March, the team will be back in action between June 1, and June 15, 2021, where the first and second matches of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers have been scheduled. Kenya has been pooled in Group E alongside Mali, Uganda, and Rwanda.

Match day three and four have been slated between August 1, and August 7, 2021, while match days five and six will be played between October 4, and October 12, 2021.

The top team from the group will proceed to a third playoff round, whose first and second legs shall be scheduled between November 8, and November 16, 2021.

Dates for the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, which the Harambee Stars last won on home soil in 2017, shall be confirmed in due course. The tournament is tentatively set to be played in December this year.

