Harambee Stars arrive in Cairo ready for AFCON

National soccer team Harambee stars arrived in Cairo, early Wednesday ready to take part in the 2019 African Cup of Nations which kicks off this Friday in Egypt.

The side coached by Sebastien Migne has been camping in Paris, France since the beginning of this month, and they played two friendly matches against, Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Stars will be aiming to register better results especially after failing to go past the group stage in their previous five appearances in the continental showpiece.

They will face Algeria this Sunday in their first group ‘C’ encounter the play Tanzania and Senegal in other matches.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The team last played in the African Nations Cup in 2004 in Tunisia but was eliminated in the group stage.

Elsewhere, Zimbabwe Warriors have suffered an early blow with midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu being ruled out of the 2019 African Nations Cup finals, just two days before the tournament kick off in Egypt.

The 25-year-old, who recently sealed a high-profile move from Tanzania to Guinea football giants Horoya, is the first Zimbabwean to ever be ruled out of the Nations Cup finals after having arrived at the tournament.

Kutinyu is struggling with a muscle strain and the Warriors medical team then recommended a scan which showed the midfielder would not recover in time to play in the event.