Harambee Stars arrive in Moroni for Crucial qualifier

Written By: Cliff Riang'a
13

Harambee Stars safely touched down in Moroni on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in time for their Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Comoros.

Stars drew 1 -1 in the first leg and, go into the return leg hoping to pull a surprise result that will keep them in contention for the AFCON finals set for Cameroon.

An upbeat captain Victor Wanyama promised to put a decent showing, “Every point is vital. Yes, we drew and we were not happy about it, because we had set out for all the three points on offer.”

“In Moroni we shall strive to get a positive result. Since we have studied them and know their strength and weaknesses.” He added.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa traveled with the team and was seen psyching up the team on arrival, as the team exuded a lively camaraderie amongst themselves upon arrival.

It’s also instructive to note that Comoros remain unbeaten at their backyard for the last 10 matches with Sierra Leone being the last team to inflict a home defeat to the Islanders.

A win for Comoros would cement their place at the top of the group and in good stead to qualify for the show piece that is set for next year.

Stars are set to have a feel of the field of play later in the day, as final preps for the crucial qualifier.

The return match has been slated for tomorrow Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Traveling Squad

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire

Defenders

Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Samuel Olwande, David Owino Ambulu, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama, Cliff Nyakeya, Johana Omollo, Eric Johanna Omondi, Ayub Timbe, Ismael Gonzalez, Hassan Abdallah, Bonface Muchiri, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Musa Masika, Lawrence Juma

Forwards

Masud Juma, John Avire, John Mark Makwata

 

