Harambee Stars beat Taifa Stars

Harambee Stars has beat Tanzania’s Taifa Stars 2 -1, in an international friendly played on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Nyayo Stadium.

Kenya Premier League top scorer Eric Kapaito, gave Kenya the lead in the 20th minute, through a wonderfully struck goal. A minute later Lawrence Juma, hit the cross bar as Kenya threatened to finish the game as a contest in the opening minutes.

Taifa Stars equalized in the 39th minute as Ayub Lwanga, got the second bite of the cherry when James Saruni, parried the strikers’ first attempt towards his path who graciously accepted the invite and poked it home.

Upon resumption, Abdalla Hassan came on for John Mazembe and in the 58th minute, Lawrence Juma dispossessed Tanzania’s defender at the edge of the box, crossing it to Abdalla Hassan who executed a perfect finish that broke the deadlock.

In a bid to retain the lead, Elvis Rupia and Henry Meja came on for Kevin Kimani and Lawrence Juma.

The two sides lock horns again on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the MISC Kasarani, starting at 7 pm

Harambee Stars Starting XI

James Saruni (GK), 3. Harun Mwale , 2. Johnstone Omurwa, 12. Mike Kibwage, 20. Daniel Sakari, 4. Michael Mutinda (8. Danson Chetambe), 13. Kenneth Muguna (C), 24. Lawrence Juma (10. Elvis Rupia), 17. Kevin Kimani (9. Henry Meja), 21. James Mazembe (22. Abdalla Hassan), 11. Eric Kapaito.

Substitutes

Joseph Okoth, 5. Nahashon Alembi, 16. David Owino, 15. Kevin Simiyu, 14. Oliver Maloba, 7. Reagan Otieno, 6. John Macharia, 19. Musa Masika,

Tanzania Starting XI

Juma Kaseja (GK), 21. Israel Mwenda, 3. Nickson Kibarage, 5. Kelvin Yondani, 14. Bakari Mwamnyeto, 7. Himid Mao, 23. Iddi Selemani, 6. Feisal Salum, 17. Faridi Musa, 8. Salum Abubakar, 22. Ayubu Lyanga

Substitutes

Metacha Mnata, 2. Laurent Alfred, 20. Yassin Mustapha, 4. 4. Dickson Nickson, 12. Deus David Kaseke, 16. Kelvin Pius, 9. Abdul Hamisi Sulemani

