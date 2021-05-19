Harambee Stars captain visits Ngara girls

The national team Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama, on Tuesday morning paid a visit to Ngara Girls High School in Nairobi, to provide material and motivational support to the students in a move aimed at encouraging them to do better in their academic work among other things.

The Montreal Impact midfield linchpin

“In line with our objectives of promoting Education and Mentorship of the Youths, our patron Mr Victor Wanyama paid a visit to Ngara Girls High School and made a donation of computers and Sanitary Towels. He also encouraged and promised support to the students” part of the statement from the foundation read.

Earlier this year through a Memorandum of Understanding, UN-Habitat and the Kenyan international footballer agreed to work together to support community development particularly for women and youth in the country’s informal settlements.

The MoU pledged to help vulnerable women, girls, children and youth living in informal settlements to access better urban services including water and sanitation and job opportunities.

In the partnership, the two organizations are expected to promote affordable housing for the urban poor, support communities’ recovery from COVID-19 and provide skills development.

The Foundation’s mission revolves around advancement of life skills and promotion of the understanding of the positive role of sports in the society and around the world by engaging youths, their family and their communities’ in various educational programs and activities.

The 28-year-old left Tottenham for Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal, after falling out of favor with the then club coach Jose Mourinho.

The 28-year-old joins the Impact

He had joined the North London club in 2016 – after three seasons at Southampton – and became an important part in Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield.

He made 97 appearances for Spurs across four years, with the majority of his playing time coming in his first season before knee injuries kept him consistently on the sidelines.

According to a recent interview by the Kick Off magazine, the former AFC Leopards player said he was open to moving to South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) in the future with Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates all part of his possible destinations.

“Maybe in the future, one day I would love to have that experience [of playing in Africa], I like all the top teams in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and of course Mamelodi Sundowns,” he revealed.

