Harambee Stars Coach undergoes medical procedure in India

Harambee Stars Head Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is currently hospitalized in India, where he underwent a medical procedure.

The gaffer took to social media to share the news of his condition; thanking Kenyans for their good will messages.

Mulee however, chose not to disclose the nature of his ailment instead focusing on the success of the procedure.

“We thank God for a successful procedure. Well taken care of!” He posted.

He was appointed as head coach in October 2020 and recently oversaw the 1-1 draw over Egypt and 1-2 win over Togo in Lome.

The tactician is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup qualifiers where Kenya have been pooled in Group E with perennial rivals Uganda, Rwanda and West African giants Mali.

