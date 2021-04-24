Harambee Stars Coach undergoes medical procedure in India

Harambee Stars Head Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is currently hospitalized in India, where he underwent a medical procedure.
The gaffer took to social media to share the news of his condition; thanking Kenyans for their good will messages.
Mulee however, chose not to disclose the nature of his ailment instead focusing on the success of the procedure.
“We thank God for a successful procedure. Well taken care of!” He posted.
Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
He was appointed as head coach in October 2020 and recently oversaw the 1-1 draw over Egypt and 1-2 win over Togo in Lome.
Also Read Africa Volleyball Club Championship:Pipeline continues with winning run, Prisons to play CS Sfaxien
The tactician is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup qualifiers where Kenya have been pooled in Group E with perennial rivals Uganda, Rwanda and West African giants Mali.
Tell Us What You Think
Feedback Form