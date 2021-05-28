Harambee Stars defender wins PSL with Sundowns

The national team Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela on Wednesday won the Premier League Soccer (PSL) title with Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

The towering defender who joined the side last year as free agent on a three-year deal with a two-year option to extend was an integral factor to his club’s campaign for the season.

Masandawana as they are popularly known clinched a fourth DStv Premiership title in a row with an emphatic 3-1 win over ten-man SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

Mandela became the second Kenyan to win the South African League title after Musa Otieno who won with Santos FC in 2001-2002 season.

The Kenyan International started his career at Posta Rangers in the 2010 season and after a year, he secured a move to the 11-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Tusker FC where he played for two years before he moved to South Africa.

The 27 year old first stop was at Santos where he played for three seasons and made 48 appearances, scoring three goals in the process.

His exploits interested Maritzburg United who went for his signature in 2015. He managed to make 77 appearances for the Team of Choice until 2019 when his contract expired.

The title was also a record-extending 11th crown for Sundowns in the 25-year history of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

