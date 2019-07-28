Harambee Stars draw 0-0 with Tanzania’s Taifa Stars

National soccer team Harambee Stars were held to a barren draw by hosts Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the first leg of the 2020 African Nation Champion qualifier match played Sunday evening in Dar es Salaam Tanzania.

The team coached by Sébastien Migné missed the services of half of the players who took part in the African Nations Cup in Egypt since the tournament is meant for local-based players only.

Kenya defeated the Tanzania 3-2 when the two teams met in the group matches of the 2019 Arica Cup of nations in Egypt.

The return leg will be staged on the 4th of next month here in Nairobi with the aggregate winner facing Sudan in the final qualifying round.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The 2020 Africa Nations Championships will be hosted in Cameroon between January and February.