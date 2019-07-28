Harambee Stars face off with Taifa Stars in CHAN 2020 qualifier

National soccer team Harambee stars will face Taifa Stars of Tanzania Sunday in the 2020 African Nations Championships in Dar es Salaam.

Head coach Sébastien Migné who will miss the services of half of the team which took part in the African Nations Cup finals in Egypt says he is not under pressure.

Migne, will have to do without midfielder Francis Kahata and goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo, who have signed for Tanzanian clubs, as well as striker John Avire and Paul Were.

Players who are available for selection include goalkeeper John Oyemba and defender Joash Onyango, who were with the senior team in Cairo for the African Nations Cup but never featured in the 24-team contest, along with Dennis Odhiambo, Bernard Ochieng and Philemon Otieno.

The winner on aggregate will face off with Sudan in the second and final qualifying round, with the final tournament set to be held in Cameroon in January 2020.

The 2020 Africa Nations Championships will be hosted in Cameroon between January and February.

Squad

Goalkeepers: James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders: Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka) ©, Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), Musa Masika (Wazito), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Cliffton Miheso (Kenya Police), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks)

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia)