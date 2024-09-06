National Soccer team Harambee Stars kicked off their 2025 AFCON Group J qualifiers on a low note after playing out to a barren draw against Zimbabwe on Friday evening at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Both teams created few goal-scoring opportunities in a dull encounter played in front of an empty stadium.

Kenya played away from home in the encounter owing to the unavailability of the stadium, as both Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums are closed for renovations.

The Engin Firat men will depart for South Africa on Saturday, where they are set to meet Namibia next Tuesday for their 2nd group J match.

Cameroon will host Namibia in another group J 1st round match on Saturday.