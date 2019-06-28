Harambee Stars hope to register win or draw against Senegal

National soccer team Harambee Stars will hope to register a draw or win against Senegal in their third and final group C match on Monday to stand a chance of securing a last 16 spot at the ongoing Africa cup o Nations in Egypt.

Stars defeated Tanzania 3-2 on Thursday night to move on equal points with Senegal who lost 1-0 to Algeria in the other pool match.

Kenya will however have to be wary of a Senegal side that will be going for nothing but victory to ensure their passage into the last 16.

The tournament enters day eight Friday with three matches lined up.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Tunisia will open proceeding of the day against Mali in a group E clash that is a must win for both sides. Mali sit at the top of the table on 3 points and a win will guarantee their place in the last 16, while Tunisia are 3rd on one point and a win will also put them in a better place of qualifying.

Group D table toppers Ivory Coast and Morocco, who both have three points, will clash in the second match of the day before bottom two sides South Africa and Namibia meet in the late kick off encounter.

All the three matches will be live on KBC Channel One and KBC radio stations.

Tell Us What You Think