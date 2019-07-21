Harambee Stars in camp ahead of CHAN qualifier against Tanzania

National soccer team Harambee Stars is back in camp ahead of the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifier against Tanzania slated for next weekend in Dar es Salaam.

23 players out of the 27 initially called up have already reported to camp, with the team holding their first training session on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium ahead of the match.

Kenya trounced Tanzania 3-2 in Egypt and will be looking to complete a back to back double in their quest to make a maiden appearance at the Africa Nations Championship, a tournament reserved for players actively featuring in their respective national leagues.

The aggregate winner of the two-legged tie will take on Sudan in the final qualifying round on a date set to be announced in due course. The final tournament has been scheduled for January 2020.

