Harambee Stars intensify preparations ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

The national team Harambee Stars towering attacker Michael Olunga, goalkeeper Ian Otieno, defender Eric Ouma, Richard Odada, Masud Juma, and ex Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna are among the foreign-based players who took part in the fifth day of residential training on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the MISC Kasarani.

KAA Gent’s defender Joseph Okumu and Sweden-based midfielder Eric Johanna Omondi are expected to report to camp tonight.

The team will hold their final training session on September 1, 2021, as they ready themselves to face Uganda Cranes on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Thereafter, Stars will head to Rwanda tentatively on September 3rd, to face Amavubi (The Wasps) on September 5, 2021.

The team head coach Jacob Mulee Mulee reduced the number of players in the squad by releasing eight back to their clubs.

Nahashon Alembi and Baraka Badi of KCB, Benson Omala, Clifton Miheso, and Samuel Onyango of Gor Mahia as well as Wazito FC’s top scorer for last season, Kevin Kimani were released.

Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Obiero and former AFC Leopards defender and Tusker transfer target Clyde Senaji completed the list of players who are out.