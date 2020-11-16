Harambee Stars loses to Comoros to complicate 2022 AFCON qualification chances

Written By: Bernard Okumu
2

 

The national soccer team Harambee Stars qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals took a blow after losing 1-2 away to Comoros , Sunday during a group ‘G’ qualifier .

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Kenya sought to build on their 1-1 draw achieved last week during the first meeting between the two sides in Nairobi but fell to a 21st  minute strike by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane .

Also Read  Prof Moni Wekesa appointed to the International Weightlifting Federation

However Cliff Nyakeya notched his second goal in three recent appearances for the national team pulling Kenya level with 5 minutes to the interval.

Comoros who played before a  5,000 crowd allowed into the Malouzini Sports Complex  scored the second goal minutes into the second half and  held on to clinch the three crucial points.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Following the win Comoros consolidated their lead at the top of group ‘G’ standings with 8 points ,3 ahead of second placed Egypt who beat Togo on Saturday to revive their qualification campaign.

Also Read  Koth Biro:Ruaraka All Stars and Huruma Corner  open campaign with wins

Kenya sits third on 3 points while Togo is bottom on one point.

Also Read  Harambee Stars motivational partner Odibets rallies fans to support team

The 5th and 6th round of qualifiers resume in March 2021 with Kenya hosting Egypt before winding up the campaign against Togo.

Only two teams qualify for the 24 team Africa Cup of nations slated for Cameroon in 2022.The tournament was originally scheduled for January 2021 but was pushed  forward following the global outbreak of corona virus.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR