Harambee Stars loses to Comoros to complicate 2022 AFCON qualification chances

The national soccer team Harambee Stars qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals took a blow after losing 1-2 away to Comoros , Sunday during a group ‘G’ qualifier .

Kenya sought to build on their 1-1 draw achieved last week during the first meeting between the two sides in Nairobi but fell to a 21st minute strike by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane .

However Cliff Nyakeya notched his second goal in three recent appearances for the national team pulling Kenya level with 5 minutes to the interval.

Comoros who played before a 5,000 crowd allowed into the Malouzini Sports Complex scored the second goal minutes into the second half and held on to clinch the three crucial points.

Following the win Comoros consolidated their lead at the top of group ‘G’ standings with 8 points ,3 ahead of second placed Egypt who beat Togo on Saturday to revive their qualification campaign.

Kenya sits third on 3 points while Togo is bottom on one point.

The 5th and 6th round of qualifiers resume in March 2021 with Kenya hosting Egypt before winding up the campaign against Togo.

Only two teams qualify for the 24 team Africa Cup of nations slated for Cameroon in 2022.The tournament was originally scheduled for January 2021 but was pushed forward following the global outbreak of corona virus.