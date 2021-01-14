Harambee Stars midfielder shifts base from Belgium to Turkey

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omolo has moved to Turkish top division side, Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

Omolo makes the move from his former Belgian club Cercle Brugge, where he has been domiciled for the last four years.

The Kenyan is among the 5 new signings that the club has made to boost their survival chances.

Erzurumspor are currently embroiled in a relegation dogfight as they sit bottom of the pile with 13 points having shipped in 17 goals out of the 18 rounds of play so far.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The 31-year-old who has an eye for goals, is expected to bolster the leaky defense by anchoring the defensive midfield position.

Tell Us What You Think