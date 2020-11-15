Harambee Stars motivational partner Odibets rallies fans to support team

Odibets, Harambee Stars’ official motivational partner has called on fans to get behind the national team with goodwill messages in their two final AFCON Group G matches.

The gaming firm said anything is possible in football and Harambee Stars are capable of winning one of the two slots from the group that also comprises seven-time African champions Egypt, Togo and Comoros.

“Odibets has come in to boost the national team. As a company, we are committed to standing with the Harambee Stars as they represent our country and make us proud,” said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

“Anything is possible in football and as official motivation partners we urge the rest of the country to unite behind Harambee Stars with messages of goodwill as they face Comoros in Moroni and in their subsequent two group matches against Egypt and Togo.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Football Kenya Federation announced leading online gaming firm Odibets as the official motivational partner for the Harambee Stars.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa expressed Kenyan football’s gratitude to OdiBets for their support, not only at the grassroots level but also at the national level.

“We thank Odibets for supporting Harambee Stars. We view this as the start of good things. When corporates see the value in football, it means we are heading in the right direction,” said FKF president Nick Mwendwa.