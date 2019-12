Harambee Stars off to Uganda for CECAFA Senior Championships

National soccer team Harambee stars have left for Kampala Friday ready to take part in the 2019 edition of the CECAFA Senior Challenge cup which kicks off on Saturday in Kampala.

The team coached by Francis Kimanzi opens their title defense against Tanzania on Sunday.

On Thursday, Kimanzi named the final squad for the Championships giving Sweden based Anthony Wambani a chance in the team, with yet another notable inclusion being Western Stima custodian and set-piece taker, Samuel Odhiambo.

Wazito prodigy Musa Masika, Kakamega Homeboyz’s Moses Mudavadi, and Mathare United quartet of Andrew Juma, Kevin Kimani, David Owino and Roy Okal have also made the final squad.

The tournament, meanwhile, has been reorganized after the withdrawal of Ethiopia, Rwanda and the DRC, Kenya being pooled in Group B alongside Tanzania, Sudan and Zanzibar.

Group A is comprised of hosts Uganda, Burundi, Somalia, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Top two teams in each group will proceed to the semifinals, slated for Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Kampala.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Mid?elders: Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia)

Forwards: Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).

Fixtures

Group Stages

Djibouti vs Somalia (Saturday, December 7, 2019, Kampala)

Uganda vs Burundi (Saturday, December 7, 2019, Kampala)

Zanzibar vs Sudan (Sunday, December 8, 2019, Kampala)

Kenya vs Tanzania (Sunday, December 8, 2019, Kampala)

Burundi vs Eritrea (Monday, December 9, 2019, Kampala)

Somali vs Uganda (Monday, December 9, 2019, Kampala)

Sudan vs Kenya (Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Kampala)

Tanzania vs Zanzibar (Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Kampala)

Eritrea vs Uganda (Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Kampala)

Burundi vs Djibouti (Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Kampala)

Djibouti vs Eritrea (Friday, December 13, 2019, Kampala)

Eritrea vs Somali (Friday, December 13, 2019, Kampala)

Kenya vs Zanzibar (Saturday, December 14, 2019, Kampala)

Sudan vs Tanzania (Saturday, December 14, 2019, Kampala) Somali vs Burundi (Sunday, December 15, 2019, Kampala) Uganda vs Djibouti (Sunday, December 15, 2019, Kampala)

Semifinals

Winner Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Kampala) Winner Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Kampala)

Finals