Harambee Stars provisional squad for Tanzania rematch named

Coach Sébastien Migné has named the Kenya National football team’s provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships qualifier against Tanzania.

The coach has retained seven players who made it to the Africa Cup of Nations squad, with further additions being, among others, Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni, Sharks midfielder Duke Abuya and his Gor Mahia counterpart Kenneth Muguna.

The team reports to camp on July 19, ahead of the first leg set to be played on July 28, 2019. The second leg will be played at the MISC Kasarani on August 4, 2019.

The aggregate winner of the two-legged qualifier will face off with either Ethiopia or Djibouti in the second and final qualifying round, to be played on a date set to be announced in due course.

The final tournament, reserved for players actively featuring in their respective national championships, has been scheduled for January 2020.Kenya’s re-match against Tanzania comes after the Harambee Stars came out 3-2 victors in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C match played on June 27, 2019, at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

CHAN Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)

Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge (KCB), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards)

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars)